Twitter

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

No, James Comey isn’t running for president after all.

Nearly two hours after a tweet and Instagram post seemed to tease a potential candidacy, the former FBI director confirmed that his social media post was simply an April Fool’s Day joke.

The original post was a photograph of Comey standing in the centre of a rural, two-lane road with a caption of, “I’m in. We need someone in the middle. #2020.”

After thousands of likes, retweets and comments, Comey confirmed what many suspected: he was kidding about the whole thing.

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “But could you imagine a president who used this website to make dad jokes rather than to hurl insults? Happy #AprilFools.”

Comey, a former Bush administration Justice Department official, then added the hashtag, “#VoteDem2020.”

READ MORE: No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

READ MORE: April Fool’s pranks plague the Okanagan

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.
Next story
Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

Just Posted

Family Day in Old Massett

Kids played games, adults joined the tug o’ war, and there was a horse and buggy from Port Clements

Province kicks in $1.75M for Telegraph Creek housing

Money will be split between projects in Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake

Lax Kw’alaams, Metlakatla oppose commercial herring fishery

First Nations band said their demonstration against DFO will only grow until a new plan is hatched

Additional ferry sailings to Prince Rupert scheduled to start April 8

Alliford Bay sailings will increase once extra staff are retained

Nomination date set to replace retiring NDP MP Nathan Cullen

One candidate confirmed so far and others interested

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.

Provincial government says $50M in revitalization is money well spent

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

Most Read