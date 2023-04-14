Alex Delongchamp and Gurman Tatla take part in a mass group naloxone training seminar during International Overdose Awareness Day at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. Youth in B.C. soon will have easier access to mental health and addiction services with new Foundry centres being expanded to more communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Alex Delongchamp and Gurman Tatla take part in a mass group naloxone training seminar during International Overdose Awareness Day at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. Youth in B.C. soon will have easier access to mental health and addiction services with new Foundry centres being expanded to more communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

A dozen more addiction centres coming for youth in B.C.

Locations of the 12 new Foundry BC centres have yet to be identified

Youth in British Columbia will soon have more access to mental health and addiction services at a dozen new Foundry centres.

Increased funding for the centres comes from the latest provincial budget, providing $236 million over three years to create more services for young people, including nearly $75 million for expansion of services.

Foundry BC says the 12 new centres have yet to be identified, but their team is working closely with families to identify locations during that phase of expansion.

Supports offered by the Foundry centres include mental health and addiction counselling, physical and sexual health care, peer support and social services for those aged 12 to 24.

Jennifer Whiteside, the minister of mental health and addictions, says the centres are a vital part of an integrated system for mental health and addiction care.

There are currently 15 Foundry centres across B.C. and eight others are in development in Burns Lake, East Kootenay, Fort St. John, Port Hardy, Surrey, Tri-Cities, Kamloops and the Sunshine Coast.

READ MORE: Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

addictions

Previous story
Jewel Jerstad – Gem of the theatre and diamond of Prince Rupert’s Mamma Mia!
Next story
Russian volcanic eruption disrupts flights to and from Northwest B.C.

Just Posted

Stranded travellers stand in front of the departures building at Northwest Terrace Regional Airport on Thursday, April 13, 2023, as volcanic ash from one of Russia's most active volcanos disrupted travel in northwestern B.C. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Flights resume at Northwest Regional Airport after volcanic eruption delays

Jewel Jerstad is the lead role of Donna in the Lester Centre’s community musical Mamma Mia! being performed in Prince Rupert from April 20 to 22. Tickets can be purchased online or at the theatre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Jewel Jerstad – Gem of the theatre and diamond of Prince Rupert’s Mamma Mia!

Departure board at Northwest Regional Airport, April 13, 3:43 p.m. showing cancelled flights due to volcanic ash from an eruption in Russia. (Viktor Elias photo)
Russian volcanic eruption disrupts flights to and from Northwest B.C.

Dawn Chetwynd a Mamma Mia! chorus member behind the scenes tries to make heads or tails of musical recitation. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Snapshots and shenanigans – behind the Prince Rupert Mamma Mia! Curtain