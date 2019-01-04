With snow and sun comes rainbows. (Black Press Media files)

A little bit of everything: B.C. cities break records for snow, rain – and heat

Whistler blanketed with 51 centimetres of snow, Pitt Meadows saw 80 millimetres of rain

A number of cities saw record snow and rain this week as a second storm moved across B.C.

According to Environment Canada, Whistler was blanketed with a whopping 51 centimetres of snow on Wednesday, breaking a 1931 record of 30.5 centimetres.

On Thursday, Pitt Meadows received the most rain across the province, with 83 millimetres. That broke the previous record of 74 millimetres from 1984.

By Friday, some southern cities were dealing with opposite weather, with the mercury as high as 12.5 C in Cultus Lake in the Fraser Balley, making that the hottest spot in Canada.

Other communities to hit record temperatures included Castlegar, Nelson, Summerland and Warfield, which is in the West Kootenay.

Friday’s hot record temperatures:

  • Castlegar – 5.3 C (former record 4.8 C made in 2008)
  • Nelson – 5.5 C (former record 4.5 C made in 2006)
  • Osoyoos – 9.5 C (former record 8.3 C made in 2012)
  • Princeton – 8.3 C (former record of 3.2 C made in 2003)
  • Summerland – 8.5 (former record of 8.4 C made in 2012)
  • Warfield – 5 C (former record of 2.2 C in 2012)
  • Race Rocks Lightstation (near Victoria) – 10.5 C (former record of 7.8 C made in 2015)

For those feeling the need to complain about the soggy and warm weather: Dease Lake was the coldest place in B.C. on Friday, at – 26 C.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Are New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘selfish, incredibly intrusive’?
Next story
B.C. ‘adventure’ traveller detained in Syria, missing for more than one month

Just Posted

Tax change triggers tricky debate on politicians’ pay

Like running the vacuum or taking long drives to nowhere, talking tax… Continue reading

On the Wing — Christmas Bird Count #2: Tlell

By Margo Hearne We got blasted by a southeaster most of the… Continue reading

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

LNG pressure builds on B.C.’s minority government in 2019

Greenhouse gases, Nanaimo by-election add to tension in B.C. legislature

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

B.C. ‘adventure’ traveller detained in Syria, missing for more than one month

The government has been warning Canadians to avoid travelling to Syria since 2011 after the outbreak of a civil war

A little bit of everything: B.C. cities break records for snow, rain – and heat

Whistler blanketed with 51 centimetres of snow, Pitt Meadows saw 80 millimetres of rain

B.C. fuel up 4 cents and more hikes to come: expert

Dan McTeague says to expect a wild ride for gas prices this year

‘Lots of meat’ left on poached elk: B.C. Conservation Officer

Bull carcass discovered near the highway east of Lake Cowichan

Human rights complaint lodged by transgender woman against B.C. spa revisited

Complainant, known only as JY, withdrew it. Respondents applied to have it re-opened

Hot potato: The debate over the new Canada Food Guide

Food Guide makeover creates debate as Health Canada prepares release

China begins first surface exploration of moon’s far side

Previous moon landings, including from 1969 to 1972, have been on the near side of the moon

Pigs on way to slaughter die in truck crash on B.C. Highway 3

Surviving pigs were roaming along Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos early Friday morning

Most Read