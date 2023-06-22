A non-permanent B.C. resident might have been Canada’s 40 millionth person

Canada hit the milestone last week, following a record-setting growth in 2022

FILE - Crowds of people walk along the White Rock in 2020. On June 16, 2023, Canada’s population hit the 40-million mark, with the 40 millionth person possibly a non-permanent resident in B.C. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Canada’s 40-millionth person could have arrived in B.C.

The country hit a population milestone on Friday (June 16), according to Statistics Canada’s population clock.

READ MORE: Canada passes 40 million population milestone amid immigration push

And on Friday (June 16) when Canada hit 40 million people, B.C. lit up in blue to show a non-permanent resident.

According to the clock, there is one new non-permanent resident in Canada every 50 seconds.

The clock, however, doesn’t reflect when the events themselves actually happen, but rather it shows the average paces of Canada’s population in real time.

“In short, even though the population clock showed that the 40 millionth person was a non-permanent resident in British Columbia, it’s impossible to say with any certainty if this was actually the case and who this person is,” explained a Statistics Canada spokesperson.

The clock uses a real-time model based on Statistics Canada’s quarterly demographic estimates. Those numbers, for Canada, the provinces and territories, are updated based on the trends taken from the most recent birth, death and migration data.

It also shows the time it takes for a demographic event, like a birth, death or migration component, to occur in Canada.

Canada’s population is currently growing at a record-setting pace, with 2022 being the first time in Canadian history that the country grew by more than one million people in a single year.

As of Wednesday afternoon Canada’s population was at 40,016,252.

@laurenpcollins1

lauren.collins@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Population