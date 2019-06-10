A week of Haida Gwaii in photos

Along Raven Rd. in Old Massett, power poles sport an eagle perch to give the majestic birds a safe resting place, after some electrocutions took place in the past. (Photo Archie Stocker Sr.)

The parking lot at the new Skidegate Co-op store is getting levelled out. The store is set to open in a couple of months. (Archie Stocker Sr.)

Rev. Lily Bell organized a ceremony welcoming back the salmon at the Yakoun River just south of Port Clements. About a dozen Haida women and children took part in the ceremony. Rev. Bell, who has organized the annual event for several years now, praised Saalaanas for the return of the salmon which sustained the people for many generations, and drummed and sang with Erika Stocker. (Photos Archie Stocker Sr.)

Construction crews working on the road between Port Clements and Tlell for erosion protection. (Photo Archie Stocker Sr.)

A snapshot of Masset Market, displaying a wide range of home gardening veggies, local arts and crafts, and souvenirs for the visitors. The market is open Friday morning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Photo Archie Stocker Sr.)

Sandhill Crane at Masset Wildlife refuge. (Photo Archie Stocker Sr.)

