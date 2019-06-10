Sandhill Crane at Masset Wildlife refuge. (Photo Archie Stocker Sr.)

A week of Haida Gwaii in photos

A snapshot of Haida Gwaii community briefs: From Skidegate Co-op construction to welcoming wildlife

Along Raven Rd. in Old Massett, power poles sport an eagle perch to give the majestic birds a safe resting place, after some electrocutions took place in the past. (Photo Archie Stocker Sr.)

READ MORE: Rehabilitated juvenile eagle released in Old Massett

The parking lot at the new Skidegate Co-op store is getting levelled out. The store is set to open in a couple of months. (Archie Stocker Sr.)

READ MORE: Construction underway on new Skidegate Co-op

READ MORE: Local start-up cost for Skidegate Co-op is $8 million

Rev. Lily Bell organized a ceremony welcoming back the salmon at the Yakoun River just south of Port Clements. About a dozen Haida women and children took part in the ceremony. Rev. Bell, who has organized the annual event for several years now, praised Saalaanas for the return of the salmon which sustained the people for many generations, and drummed and sang with Erika Stocker. (Photos Archie Stocker Sr.)

READ MORE: First Nations communities celebrate arrival of salmon in Prince Rupert

Construction crews working on the road between Port Clements and Tlell for erosion protection. (Photo Archie Stocker Sr.)

A snapshot of Masset Market, displaying a wide range of home gardening veggies, local arts and crafts, and souvenirs for the visitors. The market is open Friday morning from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Photo Archie Stocker Sr.)

Sandhill Crane at Masset Wildlife refuge. (Photo Archie Stocker Sr.)

READ MORE: On the Wing: Night migration and crane colours

Haida Gwaii Observer
Newsroom 
Send email
Like the Haida Gwaii Observer on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline protestors rally in Vancouver

Just Posted

A week of Haida Gwaii in photos

A snapshot of Haida Gwaii community briefs: From Skidegate Co-op construction to welcoming wildlife

“It’s something you’re called to do”: Cullen reflects on time as MP

For Nathan Cullen, it’s not goodbye, it’s farewell.

Lands not for sale: Coast Tsimshian blockade

Nisga’a Nation says the opposition to their land transaction is politically motivated

Grade 7 kids take home laptops after completing RCMP program

Kids, Cops and Computers completes its second year in Masset and Port Clements

Coast Tsimshian release demands and shared solutions on land dispute with Nisga’a

Nine Tribes say they are prepared to share the benefits of an LNG project with the Nisga’a Nation

Lands not for sale: Coast Tsimshian blockade

Nisga’a Nation says the opposition to their land transaction is politically motivated

Woman killed, man arrested near Williams Lake: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP and the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Raptors remain all-business on eve of what could be historic victory

The Raptors can clinch the title with a victory over two-time defending champion Golden State

Facebook launches political-ad tool, but still allows some controversial content

Starting June 30, political ads that appear on Facebook are to show who paid for them

CMHC reports pace of Canadian housing starts slowed in May, below estimate

Economists on average had expected an annual rate of 205,000

Competing ads during NBA finals to paint very different pictures of Scheer

He’s painted as either a family man or a ‘yes man’ to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

VIDEO: Fast and the furr-ious at B.C. and Yukon dog agility championships

Hundreds of dogs and their owners have converged on Langley

Condo developers offer free wine, avocado toast to woo buyers in slowing B.C. market

A slowdown in home sales has developers getting creative

Most Read