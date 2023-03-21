An Abbotsford young driver is facing a number of charges after spitting in the face of two officers following a traffic stop. (File photo)

Abbotsford teen driver spits in face of cops following traffic stop

18-year-old driver receives slew of charges, including parents’ car impounded for seven days

An 18-year-old Abbotsford man has received a number of charges after failing to comply with police and then spitting in the face of the two arresting officers after a traffic violation.

Sukhmann Sidhu has been charged with assaulting a police officer and obstruction, received a violation ticket for excessive speed and numerous other motor vehicle act offences (totalling $816 in fines) and his parents’ vehicle was impounded for seven days.

According to the Abbotsford Police Department, they observed Sidhu in his black Honda CRV travelling 90 kilometes per hour in a 50 km/h zone along South Fraser Way at Clearbrook Way on Monday (March 20) night.

Over the next couple of minutes, officers further observed the vehicle fail to stop at a controlled intersection, fail to signal, tailgating another car and passing another vehicle over a double solid line. During this time, the vehicle speed increased to 105 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

After being stopped by police, the driver failed to identify himself and produce his driver’s licence. Despite being told that failing to comply would result in additional charges, the driver continued to refuse and then spat in the face of the officers.

