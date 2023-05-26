More than half of the provinces’ ministers have skipped out on a meeting with the federal government and Indigenous leaders to discuss halting land and water loss in Canada. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks during the Montreal Climate Summit in Montreal on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

More than half of the provinces’ ministers have skipped out on a meeting with the federal government and Indigenous leaders to discuss halting land and water loss in Canada. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks during the Montreal Climate Summit in Montreal on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

About half of Canada’s environment ministers skip meeting on biodiversity loss

Liberal government is leading a biodiversity strategy to protect 30 per cent of land and water by 2030

More than half of the provinces’ ministers have skipped out on a meeting with the feds and Indigenous leaders to discuss halting land and water loss in Canada.

Environment ministers from Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and the Northwest Territories attended the meeting.

The other provinces and territories sent their deputy ministers.

The Liberal government is leading a biodiversity strategy to protect 30 per cent of land and water by 2030, but it will be a difficult target to reach without the help of provinces and territories.

The federal ministry of environment and climate change says they have a critical role to play because they have significant authority over land use.

At the end of 2022 almost 14 per cent of Canada’s land and freshwater and almost 15 per cent of marine areas and coastline were under some kind of conservation protection.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver brings temporary residential schools memorial to a close after 2 years
Next story
Hockey Canada chair on post-scandal response: ‘We did a lot of listening’

Just Posted

Juno award-winning Canadian band 54-40 will play at the Lester Center as part of the 2023-2024 season lineup on Oct. 20, 21. (Photo: Supplied)
54-40 on its way for 2023-2024 season at Lester Centre in Prince Rupert

A sign on 9th Ave. West on May 24, notifies residents of a proposed zoning bylaw change to allow for a multi-unit housing development project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Zoning bylaws amendments proposed for 40-unit residential complex in Prince Rupert

RCMP Const. Bryce Saunders and Const. Brody Hemrich stand in front of the brass memorial plaque in Service Park, which honours two Prince Rupert police officers slain in the line of duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Service Park – a living, breathing reminder of two slain Prince Rupeert police officers

Marvin Grant Quock is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP's Wanted Wednesday for May 31. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP issue Wanted Wednesday: Marvin Grant Quock Jnr.