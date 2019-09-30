A sign outside a garage encourages drivers to put on snow tires as winter weather descends on Cremona, Alta., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

There are more than 200 road accidents and counting in Calgary after a major storm gave the city and much of southern Alberta an early taste of winter over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, about 25 centimetres of snow had fallen on the city, while Environment Canada was reporting 95 centimetres at the townsite in Waterton National Park near the U.S. border.

A snowfall warning remained in effect for Calgary early Monday, with extra crews on the job keeping major routes clear for the morning commute.

Travel was not advised on roads across the region and several schools outside Calgary were closed.

READ MORE: Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of Alberta wildlife camera

Saskatchewan did not dodge the system, which dumped about 10 centimetres in the Cypress Hills area in the southwestern corner and was expected to blanket Regina and Saskatoon with about the same amount of snow.

The storm comes as farmers in both provinces scramble to finish what has been a harvest delayed by bouts of severe weather. (CTV Calgary, CFFR, CJME)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Names of children who died in residential schools released in sombre ceremony

Just Posted

Northwest athletes have big haul at 55+ B.C. Games in Kelowna

Prince Rupert’s Ann Marie Vandermeer tops the podium five different times in swimming

PHOTO GALLERY: New Haida chief in Skidegate

Hundreds come out to see K’aadas Ga KiiGawaay’: Robert Russ assume the new position

Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Premier made RBA announcement at UBCM conference in Vancouver

Hundreds march the streets of Queen Charlotte seeking climate justice now, led by students

Students from GidG̲alang K̲uuyas Naay Secondary School led Wednesday’s demonstartion

LETTER: Alaska fisheries harvest a small proportion of the Skeena River

Alaska Department of Fish and Game respond to claims that they are stealing all the salmon

Archaeological breakthrough on Haida Gwaii

New evidence points to human presence thousands of years earlier than previously thought

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Orange Shirt Day sheds light on dark history of Canada’s residential schools

Sept. 30 aims to remember the suffering of thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children

B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness

Facility in Ashcroft will hold ceremonial launch Oct. 5 and start offering services next year

Most Read