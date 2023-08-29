Jennifer Rice announced funding for the B.C. adult literacy program to four community groups in the North Coast. (Photo: Seth Forward/Northern View)

Adult literacy program gets funding for North Coast from province

The $3.4 million initiative has announced funding for four groups in the region

Adult literacy funding will be going to communities on the North Coast, according to NDP MLA Jennifer Rice.

The funding, which is a $3.4 million provincial initiative called the Community Adult Literacy Program (CALP), will support adult literacy across 132 communities this year.

The program can be Indigenous learning-focused, with options of one-on-one classes or small groups for participants to improve numeracy, life skills and employment opportunities, according to CALP.

Change Makers’ Education Society in Prince Rupert, the Gitxaala Nation Continuous Learning Centre, Literacy Haida Gwaii and the North Coast Immigrant & Multicultural Services Society in Prince Rupert will all receive funding for the upcoming year.

READ MORE: North Coast MLA, Jennifer Rice, encourages people to find their place on the rainbow

While there can be stigma around accessing adult literacy skills, CALP is crucial to North Coast communities, according to Rice.

“People who struggle with literacy skills may feel stigma, but these community-based programs are here to help in an accessible, welcoming way,” she said. “In our North Coast-Haida Gwaii region, this funding is especially important to ensure these programs can carry on.”

Approximately 4,250 residents across B.C. took part in the program last year, according to CALP.

Previous story
Pilots union launches formal complaints against Air Canada, Jazz
Next story
Highway 1 reopens through the Fraser Canyon after wildfire closure

Just Posted

Jennifer Rice announced funding for the B.C. adult literacy program to four community groups in the North Coast. (Photo: Seth Forward/Northern View)
Adult literacy program gets funding for North Coast from province

Residents stroll past a tent displaying an array of vibrant artworks at the Artists in the Park event on Aug. 12, hosted by the Terrace Art Gallery during the Riverboat Days festival, taking in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artists. (Submitted photo)
ROUNDUP: 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days celebrates another successful year

Terrace Restorative Justice Program Director Alex Blum-Walker stands outside the Volunteer Terrace office, which also serves as the home for the Terrace Restorative Justice program, on Aug. 18. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace Restorative Justice inks pivotal agreement with B.C. Crown counsel

John Brown Creek wildfire. (Emily Myerscough photo)
Evacuation alert issued for Witset wildfire