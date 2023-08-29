Adult literacy program gets funding for North Coast from province

The $3.4 million initiative has announced funding for four groups in the region

Adult literacy funding will be going to communities on the North Coast, according to NDP MLA Jennifer Rice.

The funding, which is a $3.4 million provincial initiative called the Community Adult Literacy Program (CALP), will support adult literacy across 132 communities this year.

The program can be Indigenous learning-focused, with options of one-on-one classes or small groups for participants to improve numeracy, life skills and employment opportunities, according to CALP.

Change Makers’ Education Society in Prince Rupert, the Gitxaala Nation Continuous Learning Centre, Literacy Haida Gwaii and the North Coast Immigrant & Multicultural Services Society in Prince Rupert will all receive funding for the upcoming year.

While there can be stigma around accessing adult literacy skills, CALP is crucial to North Coast communities, according to Rice.

“People who struggle with literacy skills may feel stigma, but these community-based programs are here to help in an accessible, welcoming way,” she said. “In our North Coast-Haida Gwaii region, this funding is especially important to ensure these programs can carry on.”

Approximately 4,250 residents across B.C. took part in the program last year, according to CALP.