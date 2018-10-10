Advance polls open today

Early bird voters can cast a ballot for their local mayor, councillors, school trustee, or regional district representative until 8 p.m. today.

Advance polls are now open at the Sandspit Community Hall, the Queen Charlotte village office, the Tlell Fire Hall, the Port Clements Multiplex (Seniors’ Room), and the Masset village office. The general voting day is Saturday, Oct. 20.

Voting is open to Canadian citizens 18 or older who have lived in B.C. for at least the last six months.

Voters must live or own property in the village or regional district area where they are electing representatives.

Resident voters need two documents that show their residency and identity — one document must have a signature, but photo identification is not necessary.

Non-resident property owners also need two documents confirming their identity to vote, one with a signature. In addition, non-resident voters need proof they are entitled to register for the property. If there is more than one property owner, only one can register to vote for that property, and they need written consent from other owners to do so.