Northern Adventure (File photo)

Adverse weather forces ferry schedule change

Thursday’s Skidegate to Prince Rupert route affected

The Northern Adventure scheduled sailing from Skidegate to Prince Rupert on Thursday night has been adjusted slightly due to weather conditions.

The departure time has been moved up an hour, with the vessel now due to set sail at 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m.

B.C. Ferries advises travellers to continue to monitor schedules throughout the day in case the current weather necessitates any further sailing changes.

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
