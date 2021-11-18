Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Aerial video of Coquihalla shows highway destruction, collapse near Hope

Repairs could take months, B.C. officials say

One of the main links between the Lower Mainland and B.C. interior has been severed due to landslides and is likely to remain that way for months.

The Coquihalla is closed to the east of Hope after massive washouts and a landslide 11 kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed.

Government officials said Thursday (Nov. 18) that even temporary repairs to that section of Highway 5 could take months.

READ MORE: Coquihalla Highway will take months to rebuild from mud and rockslide damage

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsCoquihalla Highway

Previous story
4 people now declared missing in fatal Hwy 99 mudslide south of Lillooet

Just Posted

A casting call has been announced in Prince Rupert and the region for the first feature movie to be filmed in the city. Cameras will roll in March 2022. (Image: supplied)
Casting call is amplified across Prince Rupert and region

Aerial view of damage to Morice Forest Service Road and Lamprey Creek Bridge. (Coastal GasLink photo)
UPDATE: RCMP clear Coastal GasLink blockade near Houston

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller leaves a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Coastal GasLink, elected Wet’suwet’en council call for resolution to conflict

The produce aisle at Safeway in Smithers was all but empty following a panic-buying spree on Nov. 16. (Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
Supply chain disruptions and panic buying quickly empty Northwest grocery stores