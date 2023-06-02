Airline ground crew walks past grounded Air Canada planes as they sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport In Toronto on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Air Canada says to expect further travel disruptions following IT issues

The carrier said that while its IT system is now stable, flights may be affected at nine of Canada’s busiest airports

Air Canada says travellers should be prepared for further flight disruptions as it works to return service to normal following a technical malfunction Thursday.

In its daily travel outlook, the carrier said that while its IT system is now stable, flights may be affected at nine of Canada’s busiest airports, including Toronto’s Pearson, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.

Thursday’s outage led to more than 500 flights — over three quarters of its trips — to be delayed or cancelled on the day, creating what the airline says are “rollover effects” that may lead to further delays Friday.

“Air Canada has stabilized its communicator system and it is functioning normally. However, due to the effects of Thursday’s IT issues on our schedule, some flights may be delayed this morning as we reposition aircraft and crew,” it said in an emailed statement.

“Customers are advised to check the status of their flight before going to the airport. Our flexible travel policy remains in effect for customers to change their travel plans at no charge.”

The source of the disruption was in the system used by the airline to communicate with aircraft and monitor their performance, which Air Canada has been in the process of upgrading.

On May 25, it grounded its planes for about an hour when the system experienced a separate issue, causing delays for nearly half of Air Canada’s flights that day.

A total of 89 Air Canada flights, or 17 per cent of the airline’s scheduled load, had been delayed Friday as of around 11:30 a.m. EDT, along with 32 cancellations, according to tracking service FlightAware.com.

An additional 40 flights with Air Canada Rouge saw delays, plus 19 cancellations.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air Canada

Previous story
Poilievre tries to head off PPC vote as Bernier bets on social conservatives
Next story
Restoration lags for Syria’s famed Roman ruins at Palmyra and other war-battered historic sites

Just Posted

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.

Are there brakes on this thing? An eager speeder in the soapbox derby hoons down Third Ave. on June 11, revving it up at the 44th Seafest held in Prince Rupert.
Prince Rupert 45th Seafest reconnects community to the water

BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew member at scene of a fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service raises fire danger rating in Terrace amid heightened wildfire risk

BC Hydro plans to offer First Nations an economic stake in a new line that will expand its electrical supply from Prince George to Terrace. This new line would parallel the existing one from the Williston Substation to the Skeena Substation south of Terrace. (BC Hydro illustration)
Northwest B.C. First Nations could have ownership stake in major BC Hydro project