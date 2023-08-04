Clouds reflect in the water of Bowron Lake. (Tracey Roberts photo)

Clouds reflect in the water of Bowron Lake. (Tracey Roberts photo)

1 dead after plane crash at Bowron Lake east of Quensel

Investigation underway into cause of crash

One person is dead after a plane crash northeast of Quesnel.

The crash happened Thursday (Aug. 3) at 8:43 p.m. at Bowron Lake, 28 kilometres east of Wells.

The person, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the plan.

“The cause of the crash is still under investigation,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, spokesperson for North District RCMP. “The RCMP is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211.

Bowron Lake is part of a grouping of lakes popular to tourists and locals alike, within a provincial park well known for many backcountry recreational activities.

