WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

WARNING: The video below is graphic in nature and shows an animal in distress. Reader discretion is advised.

A video showing a father and son killing a hibernating black bear and her cubs in Alaska last April is turning heads.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety released the video after a public records request from the Human Society of the United States.

The footage shows Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, killing and butchering a hibernating black bear and her two shrieking cubs at point blank range on Esther Island, Alaska.

Two days later the duo returned to the scene and destroyed evidence. Two weeks later Andrew Renner presented the adult carcass as a legal kill.

RELATED: Cougar sitings on the rise in Okanagan

However, the killing was recorded as part of a study being conducted by the U.S. Forest Service and the Alaska Department of Fish & Game. A motion activated camera had been placed at the den site for the study.

Andrew Renner plead guilty to eight counts, including unlawfully killing and transporting the bears and was sentenced to five months in jail with two months suspended. His hunting license was revoked for 10 years and he was fined and forfeited property.

Owen Renner plead guilty to four counts. He was sentenced to 30 days of suspended jail time and will be required to perform community service and take a hunter safety course. His hunting license has been suspended for two years.

According to the news release the human society wanted to acquire the video to show the sheer brutality and cruelty involved in killing a mother bear and her cubs – an action that could soon be allowed on national preserve lands in Alaska.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Esther Island is a State Park southeast of Anchorage, Alaska. (Google Maps)

Previous story
B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Just Posted

Nomination date set to replace retiring NDP MP Nathan Cullen

One candidate confirmed so far and others interested

Bachrach announces candidacy

Smithers mayor will seek to replace Cullen as Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP

DFO wants sports fishers to halve daily catch limits for prawns

Sport Fishing Advisory Committee resisting changes to prawn and clam catch management on North Coast

Three people from recovering from shellfish poisoning

Butter clams harvested in November 2018 could cause paralytic shellfish poisoning

Port Clements gets cell service

Telus built a $500,000 wireless communication site for the remote Haida Gwaii village

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most of restored B.C. Ferries sailings set to start on April 1

Low-volume early and late ferry runs were cancelled in 2014

Most Read