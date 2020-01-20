FILE – French bulldog puppy. (Pexels)

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

An Alberta bulldog breeder must refund a buyer $2,500 after the purchased dog was returned because it did not settle in well in its new B.C. home.

According to a decision issued by the B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal on Jan. 13, Dawn Dzenkiw, of B.C., purchased a bulldog puppy from Michelle Graham for $2,850, including the cost of shipping the dog to her in June 2018.

Graham runs a bulldog breeding service called Peace Bulldogs in Sexmith, Aberta.

Dzenkiw said the puppy settled in well initially but by August she messaged Graham to say the dog did not like being on a leash and that it was uncomfortable around her son.

At the time, Graham responded in a “supportive and friendly” way and agreed to take the dog back, the decision documents read.

Dzenkiw returned the puppy in October 2018. According to the contract, a replacement puppy was to be provided to buyers whose dogs had health issues. Although the contract did not cover behavioural issues, Graham did agree to take the dog back.

However, Graham did not send Dzenkiw a new puppy in October. Instead, in December 2018 she told Dzenkiw she would have to travel to the breeder and pick up the new dog, as well as adhere to strict feeding conditions and send the Graham updates.

The feeding requirements came after Graham mentioned the original puppy was underweight when it was returned, although tribunal member Kathleen Mell said video and photo evidence shortly after its return disproved that claim.

Dzenkiw noted the puppy was a healthy 30 pounds when she returned it to the breeder but said she would take a cash refund instead.

However, by May 2018 Graham had not sent a new puppy nor a refund, citing air travel difficulties.

In her decision, Mell acknowledged the contract between There is no medical evidence from a veterinarian that the dog was mistreated. The respondent herself texted that the dog was fine. and Dzenkiw did not allow for refunds due to behavioural issues but said the verbal agreement to return the puppy superseded that.

“I do not accept the respondent’s explanation that she did not fulfill her promise to provide the applicant with a replacement pet because she was concerned about the dog’s state when it was returned to her,” Mell wrote.

“There is no medical evidence from a veterinarian that the dog was mistreated. The respondent herself texted that the dog was fine.”

Mell ordered Graham to pay Dzenkiw back a total of $2,684.92, including $2,500 for the cost of the dog, $59.92 in interest and $125 in tribunal fees.

READ MORE: B.C. woman must pay $1000 after unleashed dog bites another

READ MORE: B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Just Posted

Disrespectful that Horgan won’t meet during northern B.C. tour: hereditary chief

Na’moks said he was frustrated Horgan didn’t meet with the chiefs

Commercial fishing concerns over marine protected areas

Fishermen of the Northern Shelf Bioregion seek solutions through consultations

BC Green Party leader visits Wet’suwet’en camps at heart of pipeline conflict

Adam Olsen calls for better relationship between Canada and First Nations

Haida Gwaii libraries announce their most popular books from the past year

These titles had islanders booking it to the library in 2019

Route 26 reinstated from Skidegate to Alliford Bay

B.C. Ferries service will begin later in January

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Alberta bulldog breeder ordered to give refund to B.C. buyer due to puppy’s behaviour

Tribunal ruled a verbal agreement to send a new dog superseded the written contract

Man dies in backcountry near Nelson’s Whitewater Ski Resort

The victim was found unresponsive in a tree well Friday

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Site of planned Jumbo Valley ski resort to be protected, managed by First Nations

Development rights permanently retired for site of proposed year-round ski resort west of Invermere

Huawei exec’s extradition hearing begins in Canada

China’s foreign ministry complained the United States and Canada were violating Meng’s rights

Prince Harry: ‘Powerful media’ is why he’s stepping away

Prince Harry and Megan have stepped away from their royal commitments

How to beat Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year

Multiple factors can play a role in seasonal depression, says Fraser Health psychiatrist

Most Read