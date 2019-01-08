(File)

Alberta cop investigated after running over deer several times

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is on the case involving a Lethbridge officer

A police officer is under investigation in southern Alberta for trying to kill an injured deer with his service vehicle.

Lethbridge police say the officer was trying to euthanize the animal on Saturday with his truck and drove over the deer several times while it was still alive.

READ MORE: Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on B.C. highway

A concerned person took a video of what happened.

After reviewing the video Lethbridge police Chief Rob Davis says he notified Alberta’s director of law enforcement.

The province’s police watchdog unit, ASIRT, has been ordered to investigate.

The officer will remain on the job in his regular duties while the investigation is completed.

“After watching the video I understand the concerns people have and I can assure the community we take this incident very seriously,” Davis said Tuesday in a release.

“Transparency is paramount to the public’s trust and confidence in the police service and I welcome this independent investigation.”

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigates when police action results in serious injury or death as well as any serious allegations of police misconduct. (The Canadian Press, Lethbridge News Now)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Facility’s CEO resigns after woman in vegetative state for decade gives birth
Next story
Kids and teens vulnerable as Canadian flu cases start to surge

Just Posted

Home values rise in islands municipalities

Home values rose in all three Haida Gwaii municipalities last year. The… Continue reading

Letter: Reasons for school district advisor remain unclear

I read with interest the article by Andrew Hudson in the Haida… Continue reading

MP visits Wet’suwet’en blockade to support peaceful resolution

Nathan Cullen calls on Trudeau to engage in spirit of reconciliation

UPDATE: RCMP allay fears of ‘full-scale’ action at northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp

Protesters are seeking to stop the Coastal GasLink pipeline

On the Wing: Christmas bird count #3 — Port Clements

By Margo Hearne After getting beaten about by the four winds, it… Continue reading

‘Welcome to battleground B.C.’: Hundreds rally against LNG pipeline

Vancouver’s downtown was packed with Indigenous people and environmental activists

Kids and teens vulnerable as Canadian flu cases start to surge

This season began earlier than last, and the predominant circulating A strain is H1N1

Alberta cop investigated after running over deer several times

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is on the case involving a Lethbridge officer

Message from Coastal GasLink president after RCMP action

A message from the President of Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project

PHOTOS: Anti-pipeline rallies take over B.C. cities

People from Vancouver, Victoria, Prince Rupert, Courtenay, Nelson and more came out

Marsupial mystery: Injured ‘sugar glider’ left at B.C. animal rescue centre

Exotic animal will lose tail, but people already want to give her a home

Husky Energy looks to sell Prince George refinery, 500 retail locations

Husky has more than 500 service stations, travel centres, cardlock operations and more in Canada

Celebrated B.C. sports writer Jim Taylor dies

Longtime columnist and author was 82

Use of street drugs in B.C. Interior compared to playing Russian roulette

Overdose deaths spike in Interior Health over past five years, help available

Most Read