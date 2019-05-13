Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. (The Canadian Press)

Alberta premier says provincial carbon tax will die May 30

Kenney won Alberta’s election last month on a platform that included repealing the provincial carbon tax

Alberta’s premier says the province’s carbon tax will no longer exist as of May 30.

Jason Kenney says a bill to eliminate the Alberta levy is to be introduced next week when the legislature begins sitting.

He says the United Conservative government wants to review court decisions in Saskatchewan and Ontario before it decides if it will challenge the federal tax in court.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal recently ruled in a split decision that the federal tax imposed on provinces without a carbon price of their own is constitutional.

The Ontario government is waiting for a decision on its court challenge.

Kenney campaigned for — and won — Alberta’s election last month on a platform that included repealing the provincial carbon tax.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney officially sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier

READ MORE: Trudeau says Alberta carbon tax fight won’t affect Trans Mountain line

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig
Next story
Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

Haida Gwaii School District names new superintendent

Carey Stewart, currently assistant super with Nisga’a district, will start June 29

Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

Firefighters from Smithers, Telkwa and Houston on scene, video to follow

Committee recommends big changes to Fisheries Act

North Coast leaders celebrate Parliamentary report’s focus on independent fishers

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

RCMP seize significant amount of drugs in northwest B.C. home

A male and female were arrested in Prince Rupert for possession and purpose of trafficking

Nisga’a student lands provincial award for Best Original Script

Prince Rupert students took home B.C. National Theatre School Festival Awards for two performances

Most Read