St. Albert RCMP say two women walking along a pathway were attacked by a man in a mask. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

St. Albert RCMP say two women walking along a pathway were attacked by a man in a mask. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Alberta RCMP say two Muslim women attacked in apparent hate crime

Man grabbed one of the women by her hijab and pushed her to the ground, knocking her out

Police in a city northwest of Edmonton say they are searching for a suspect after an attack on two Muslim women that is being treated as a hate crime.

St. Albert RCMP say in a news release that two women were walking along a pathway, bordering Edmonton, when a man wearing a mask started yelling racial remarks at them.

They say the man grabbed one of the women by her hijab and pushed her to the ground, knocking her unconscious.

Police say the man then pulled out a knife, knocked the second woman to the ground and held her down with the knife against her throat.

They say the man continued to threaten the women with racial slurs before he ran off.

One of the women was taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second had minor injuries.

Officers searched the area and were not able to locate the man.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and they are working with the Edmonton Police Service.

“Alberta RCMP work collaboratively with other policing agencies, regardless of jurisdiction, as we stand together against hate and extremism,” Staff Sgt. Tony Dickens said in a news release.

Edmonton has seen a number of attacks against Muslim women in recent months.

—The Canadian Press

Hate crimesracism

Previous story
Cermaq takes legal action against DFO to challenge licence denials
Next story
751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation

Just Posted

Northwest cancer patients in medical trials may soon have access to follow-ups closer to home. Dr. Rob Olson stands in front of a linear accelerator at the BC Cancer - Prince George centre. The machine is used to deliver SABR treatment to clinical trial patients. (Photo: supplied)
Pilot project brings access to care closer to home for north coast cancer patients

CVSE officer checking out all the trucks before the convoy, which started at Riverlodge Recreational Centre in Kitimat BC and finished at the George Little Park in Terrace BC. (Jacob Lubberts photo)
VIDEO: Kitimat truck drivers rally together in honour of 215 bodies discovered at Kamloops Residential School

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Department of Oceans and Fisheries has announced as of July 19 chinook salmon is not to be fished in certain areas in BC tidal waters until July. Spring chinook salmon are seen swimming. (Photo courtesy Michael Humling, US Fish & Wildlife Service)
Chinook Salmon limits set to zero in some BC tidal waters