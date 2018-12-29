Alberta snowmobilers missing in Revelstoke

Wife issues plea after trio were last spotted Friday morning

Three snowmobilers have been reported missing in Revelstoke.

Ryan Pyper, Braydon Kennedy and Todd Kennedy reportedly went to Revelstoke Thursday night for a sledding trip.

Pyper’s wife, Rozanne, issued a plea on social media Saturday morning, sharing a photo of the black Ford pickup with two sleds in the back and pulling a trailer with two additional snowmobiles.

“They were last spotted in Revelstoke at 7:40 a.m. yesterday (Friday) morning,” said said in her post.

“The RCMP and Stars Search and Rescue are doing everything thing they can to find him and his two friends. The helicopter has been in the air for four hours.

“My family and I appreciate all your love and support that’s been pouring in. We are staying close together and very positive.”

The friends are believed to be from Alberta in the Red Deer and Sylvan Lake areas

The Revelstoke Snowmobile Club reports that Search and Rescue is investigating.

“Again we have missing riders, S&R has been contacted, we may have to shut down Boulder for the search.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Longtime B.C. legislative reporter turned coroner Barb McLintock dies at 68

Just Posted

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

Winter blast for central B.C. as outages persist after south coast wind storm

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for some regions as the storm crosses the province

Northern Haida Gwaii waters declared “critical habitat” for orca

Orca know it, and now the DFO does, too — northern resident… Continue reading

Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project

The Northern Gateway pipeline was supposed to connect Alberta’s oilpatch to a port in Kitimat, B.C.

MLA Jennifer Rice on the political year ahead

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice says four years in opposition was good… Continue reading

McDavid told Canada’s junior team to avoid social media: Bouchard

NHL players have a lot of advice to offer the Canadian junior team

VIDEO: Dramatic blaze leaves B.C. contractor without work truck

Fire so hot it melted work ladders, destroyed truck

Longtime B.C. legislative reporter turned coroner Barb McLintock dies at 68

McLintock was the spokesperson for the province’s coroners service for 14 years

Alberta snowmobilers missing in Revelstoke

Wife issues plea after trio were last spotted Friday morning

Final BC Hydro customers affected by windstorm should have power Jan. 1

Crews have restored power to more than 700,000 customers since the windstorm hit on Dec. 20

New area code ‘672’ coming to B.C. in May 2019

The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers

B.C. woman killed by a fallen tree was checking in on homeless camp: Chief

Melissa Joe, 28, stopped by the encampment to visit friends and family staying there

UPDATED: $39M Lotto Max jackpot ticket bought in Lower Mainland

The next draw is Jan. 4 with a jackpot of about $10 million

Scientist, business owner seeking Liberal nomination to take on NDP’s Singh

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet set a date for the byelection in Burnaby South

Most Read