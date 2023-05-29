Alberta United Conservatives win majority government

It was a tough and contentious battle between the UCP and NDP

NDP Leader Rachel Notley and United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith are shown on the Alberta election campaign trail in this recent photo combination. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Canadian Press is projecting a United Conservative Party majority government in Alberta.

Leader Danielle Smith and her party rode a wave of rural support to victory, but the NDP made inroads in the traditional conservative stronghold of Calgary.

Smith was the first candidate to be called as winner in her respective riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat.

Alberta’s United Conservatives jumped out to a lead over the NDP in early returns tonight in what has been forecast to be a tight race in the provincial election.

Meanwhile, advance polls set a record of more than 758,000 votes cast, eclipsing the previous record of more than 700,000 in 2019.

