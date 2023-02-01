Alberta’s former chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has joined the office of Dr. Bonnie Henry as deputy provincial health officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s former top doctor joins Dr. Bonnie Henry’s office in B.C.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will serve 6 months as deputy provincial health officer after ousting from Alta.

Alberta’s loss could turn out to be British Columbia’s gain.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who served as Alberta’s public health officer from Jan. 2019 until Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith fired her in Nov. 2022, will join the office of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Henry said in a release Wednesday (Feb. 1) Hinshaw will join the office as deputy provincial health officer on a six-month contract.

It is not clear what Hinshaw’s exact duties will be. The announcement said Hinshaw will support the work of the public health office, while deputy provincial officer Dr. Martin Lavoie is on temporary assignment.

Hinshaw was one of the faces in Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but later faced criticism for relaxing health restrictions in Alberta too soon and being too cozy with the United Conservative government of then-premier Jason Kenny.

Smith, who became Alberta’s Premier in Oct. 2022, later cited what she called “bad decisions” based on “bad advice” from Hinshaw in firing her. Others, including medical professionals, have defended Hinshaw’s record.

RELATED: Alberta’s top doctor apologizes for causing ‘confusion, fear or anger’ on COVID-19

Hinshaw’s appointment is part of other personnel changes in Henry’s office. Dr. Andrew Larder, who previously served as a medical health officer at both Fraser and Interior Health, also joins Henry’s team on temporary assignment over the next several months.

“I feel very fortunate to work alongside such talented and dedicated public health experts and I know their expertise will be a great assistance as we emerge from the pandemic and continue to address the many public health challenges facing the province,” Henry said.

More to come…

– With files from The Canadian Press

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Health

Previous story
WestJet temporarily suspends service from 3 Canadian cities to Europe

Just Posted

Northern Escape Heli Skiing offers an exclusive package to super rich clients who spend the day skiing and are lodged at the secluded Skeena River Ranch. (Submitted photo)
Heli-ski resort for the super rich pushes back amid public scrutiny

A toxic and illicit drug supply is increasing the number of drug overdose deaths in Terrace and area making the city rank second in the province per capita. (Black Press file photo)
Overdose drug deaths climb in Terrace

Masset RCMP seized five weapons, 20 grams of drugs and $2,000 from a boat on Jan. 13. (Photo: supplied)
Masset RCMP seized 5 firearms, drugs and $2,000

Peter Finnigan was not letting go after winning the coveted Sugar Shack Moose at the 14th annual festival hosted by AFFNO on Jan. 28, at the Jim Ciccone Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
PHOTOS: Fervent sweetness at Sugar Shack 2023