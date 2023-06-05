Wildfires and smoke are shown in British Columbia and Alberta in this satellite image taken Thursday, May 18, 2023. Alberta’s public safety and emergency services minister says a provincewide state of emergency that was declared nearly a month ago to deal with unprecedented wildfires will end Saturday night at midnight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Co-operative Institute for Research on the Atmosphere (CIRA) at the University of Colorado and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Wildfires and smoke are shown in British Columbia and Alberta in this satellite image taken Thursday, May 18, 2023. Alberta’s public safety and emergency services minister says a provincewide state of emergency that was declared nearly a month ago to deal with unprecedented wildfires will end Saturday night at midnight. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Co-operative Institute for Research on the Atmosphere (CIRA) at the University of Colorado and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Alberta’s provincewide state of emergency to end as wildfire situation improves

Mike Ellis told a news conference the wildfire situation in Alberta remains serious

Alberta’s public safety and emergency services minister says a provincewide state of emergency that was declared nearly a month ago to deal with unprecedented wildfires will end Saturday at midnight.

Mike Ellis told a news conference the wildfire situation in Alberta remains serious but, overall, things have improved significantly and it’s anticipated they will continue to improve.

He says support will not stop for communities affected by active wildfires, including Fort Chipewyan, which remains evacuated due to a large fire burning about seven kilometres away.

The state of emergency was implemented May 6 to expedite co-ordination of firefighting resources and support for evacuees.

Christie Tucker with Alberta Wildfire says the Rocky Mountain wildfire which threatens Fort Chipewyan remains a top priority and 85 Canadian troops were on the way to the area on Saturday afternoon

Tucker told the news conference the blaze was quiet on Friday until the evening, but crews are working to prevent flames spreading to the community and rain is expected in the area in the next day or so.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

wildfire

Previous story
Father and son charged with sexual exploitation, assault of teenage girls in Calgary
Next story
Premiers need to keep talking about the health-care crisis: medical associations

Just Posted

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.

Are there brakes on this thing? An eager speeder in the soapbox derby hoons down Third Ave. on June 11, revving it up at the 44th Seafest held in Prince Rupert.
Prince Rupert 45th Seafest reconnects community to the water

BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew member at scene of a fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
BC Wildfire Service raises fire danger rating in Terrace amid heightened wildfire risk