The albino sturgeon also had enlarged nostrils which made it unique. (Fraser River Fishing Lodge)

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

A rare albino sturgeon with exceptionally large nostrils was caught Tuesday in the Fraser River near Yale — for a second time.

The same fish was first tagged and released in 2017, with the help of guide Jay Gibson of the Fraser River Fishing Lodge team, according to lodge owner Frank Staiger.

“What made this sturgeon so unusual was two things,” Staiger said. “First is that it was an albino. It’s only the third albino sturgeon that we have seen in our 24 years.”

The other unique aspect they noticed was the “crazy” enlarged nostrils, the lodge owner said.

READ MORE: Albertans catch large sturgeon

A group of three visiting fishermen from Ukraine were beyond thrilled on July 9 just to have reeled in a monster sturgeon.

“They were over the moon!” Staiger said. “They couldn’t believe it.”

It was two years ago almost to the day, in the exact same part of the river, that the albino sturgeon was first caught.

The lodge is a proud partner in the volunteer-driven sturgeon tagging program of the Fraser River Sturgeon Conservation Society.

Each wild sturgeon is scanned, measured, tagged, and released if it has never been tagged previously.

“I believe this fish has identified this spot as a good food source and is returning for the salmon travelling up to the Canyon from the lower river,” Staiger noted. “They follow the food.”

The sturgeon was definitely one of the larger ones. This one measured 7.9 feet (240 cm) long and was at least 40 years old, Staiger said.

It was also remarkable in that it was not a canyon sturgeon since it did not have the typical shovel-shaped nose for digging food seen in the upriver population, although they have been recorded travelling hundreds of kilometres a year.

READ MORE: Study of adult sturgeon in the Fraser to take a decade

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

These three fishermen from Ukraine were over the moon to catch this rare albino sturgeon in the Fraser River near Yale (Fraser River Fishing Lodge)

Previous story
Bear cubs likely hit by vehicle, left on road in Bella Coola
Next story
Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii teacher denied paid bereavement travel leave

Arbitrator sides with B.C. Teachers Union in dispute over funeral trip

Skeena mainstem closed to recreational sockeye

Escapements expected to be below 800,000 threshold

Rainbow Yarnbombing takes over

Haida Gwaii Knitting Group surprise the islands

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Haida Gwaii’s Luke Borserio and Terrace kayaker return from Nass River expedition

The duo almost reached their $3,000 fundraising goal

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

B.C. Court of Appeal deems Victoria plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Appeal Court Justice sides with plastic bag industry

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

Most Read