All-candidates sessions set for Queen Charlotte, Masset, and Sandspit

Candidate Q&As for the upcoming Oct. 20 local government elections are scheduled for Queen Charlotte, Masset, and Sandspit.

The Queen Charlotte forum starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at GidG̱alang Ḵuuyas Naay. Hosted by the Haida Gwaii Teachers Association, it will begin with the candidates running for south-end school trustee, followed by a session for all the municipal candidates running for mayor and councillor in Queen Charlotte.

Voters will hear candidates share their platforms and then answer questions through a moderator. Coffee, tea and snacks will be on hand.

The next night, the HGTA will host a forum in Masset with a similar format. Starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4 in the library at Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay, it will start with the north-end school trustee candidates. Following the trustee candidates will be candidates running for mayor and councillor in Masset, and candidates running for the Area D seat on the North Coast Regional District.

On Tuesday, Oct. 9, Sandspit voters can hear from candidates for south-end school trustee as well as from the candidates running for the Area E seat on the North Coast Regional District. The HGTA event starts 7 p.m. in the Sandspit Inn.

A reminder that the general voting day is Thursday, Oct. 20, and polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can also take advantage of advance polls on Monday, Oct. 10.

Mail-in voting packages for the B.C. referendum on electoral reform should arrive in Haida Gwaii post boxes between Oct. 22 and Nov. 2. For more information on how to vote in the election or referendum, visit elections.bc.ca.

