All COVID-19 cases associated with Coastal GasLink outbreak deemed recovered

As of January 8, Northern Health (NH) has confirmed that all of the COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak at two Coastal GasLink (CGL) project accommodation sites have recovered and completed the required self-isolation.

The outbreaks occurred at sites in 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lake Lodge in the Burns Lake and Nechako Local Health Areas (LHAs). To date, there have been 56 confirmed cases associated with the outbreak, which is an increase of three people since the last update on Dec. 31.

The outbreak was first declared by NH on Dec. 19

