All-Islands Protocol Table working to restore Haida place names

Village of Queen Charlotte council votes to sign in support of renaming 12 places on the islands

The All-Islands Protocol Table is working to restore Haida place names on Haida Gwaii.

On July 15, protocol table executive assistant Linnaea Fyles sent an email to the Village of Queen Charlotte, attaching a draft letter of support for restoring Haida place names as an act of reconciliation, as discussed at the June 30 protocol table meeting.

The attachment included a list of 12 priority names to be changed, to be signed by the village’s protocol table representative.

“The signatories below support this initiative as a whole and will continue to work together, and with the province, to restore Haida place names,” the letter says.

Mayor Kris Olsen introduced the draft letter at the July 20 regular council meeting, looking for a motion to approve of him signing the letter.

“A lot of these are just misspelled names and others are names that basically need some changing due to colonialism,” Olsen said, proceeding to read the list aloud.

The 12 priority names to be changed are:

Lepas Bay – T’aalan Stl’ang

Mission Hill – Iits’aaw

Delkatla Inlet – Dal K̲aahlii

Masset Harbour – Dal Kun

Tow Hill – Taaw

Juskatla Inlet – Juus K̲áahlii

Mount Poole – Kunxana

Burnaby Strait – G̲aysiiG̲as K̲’iidsii

Dolomite Narrows – K̲’iid Xyangs K̲’iidaay

Poole Inlet – Gid G̲waa GyaaG̲a GawG̲a

Francis Bay – Sk’yaaw G̲awG̲a

Poole Point – Sk’yaaw Kun

Before the motion was approved, Councillor Jesse Embree said it was “nice to see them working on it and seeing the erasure of … Francis Poole … the individual who was one of the main forces of bringing smallpox to Haida Gwaii.”

“He shouldn’t be commemorated, having his name slapped all over Haida Gwaii,” Embree said.

Councillor Lisa Pineault added that she was looking forward to educational support from the protocol table when it comes to pronunciation of the new names.

“Even yourself, with your extreme exposure to Haida language, were going through the list and having some issues, so for us to be able to move forward as a whole Haida Gwaii, we do need to have some support in that regard,” Pineault said to Olsen. “I think we also need to have some information about the transitioning to the names in regards to safety.”

