Photo: Mandy Paulson

Allegedly intoxicated man in canoe hides from RCMP under dock in Christina Lake

RCMP were busy in the Boundary Creek area over the Canada Day long weekend

RCMP were busy on Christina Lake over the Canada Day long weekend – from stranded boaters to an allegedly intoxicated man in a canoe.

On the morning of June 29, Grand Forks RCMP officers where doing a patrol on Christina Lake when they came across a stranded boater.

His Sea-Doo was having mechanical issues and he was forced to begin a long paddle across the lake. The man was brought aboard and his vessel was towed to shore. The visitor from Alberta had all the necessary equipment on board including his life jacket, paddle and tow rope.

However, RCMP want to remind boaters of the importance of having all the necessary equipment on board. This includes ensuring there are enough life jackets on board for everyone, paddles, tow ropes, bailing bucket, watertight flashlight and sound signaling device such as a whistle or airhorn.

In addition, all operators of the boat need to have on them their pleasure craft operators card and the boat’s registration.

“The RCMP will have a presence on the water throughout the summer,” stated Sergeant Darryl Peppler in the release. “Officers will be checking boats to make sure the necessary equipment is on board, to check for licenses and registrations, and to make sure there is no alcohol present.”

Later on June 29, at 1:40 pm, officers were called back to the lake for a report of an intoxicated man out on a canoe. Officers were assisted by the Christina Lake Fire Rescue who already had their boat on the water. Officers made contact with the 51-year-old man from Christina Lake, but he refused to comply with directions. The man eventually made his way to a dock and hid under there for several minutes again refusing to comply. A police officer went into the water to bring him out.

The man was taken into custody and brought back to the Grand Forks Detachment where he was further investigated for impaired operation of a conveyance (canoe). The man was released later when he was sober for a court date on Sept. 19, 2023.

