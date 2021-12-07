Amazon Web Services seeing large-scale outages, affecting major websites

Amazon Web Services is experiencing widespread issues impacting governments, universities and other major websites as of Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning.
According to the Associated Press, the outages are causing issues for websites and apps like Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, Disney+, McDonald’s and Amazon’s own store.
In a statement, the company said AWS is “experiencing console issues.”
According to AWS, the issue began in the US-EAST-1 region.
“This issue is also affecting some of our monitoring and incident response tooling, which is delaying our ability to provide updates,” AWS said in a statement. “We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery.”
