Ammunition, stun gun seized following arrest near Surrey border

American resident facing charges in connection with March 31 incident

Three loaded handguns and a stun gun were seized by BC RCMP Federal Policing Border Integrity officers near the Douglas border on March 31, 2022. (RCMP photos)

A U.S. man is facing charges including smuggling and possession of a restricted firearm in connection with a March 31 incident near the Douglas border crossing.

According to a police news release, three loaded handguns and a stun gun were seized following the arrest of a man by BC RCMP Federal Policing Border Integrity officers.

The man – who was arrested under the Customs Act – allegedly crossed the border into Canada illegally through Peace Arch Park and joined a Canadian woman who was waiting in a cab.

In addition to smuggling and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, John Wright is charged with fail to comply contrary to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Wright was remanded pending a bail hearing, and investigation is ongoing.

The case is an example of the “excellent” work being done to protect Canadians from “transnational criminal threats,” Supt. Bert Ferreira, Officer in Charge of Federal Serious & Organized Crime – Border Integrity, said in the release.


