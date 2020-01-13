THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

U.S. border guards seized more than 2,000 kilograms the year after legalizatoin

The amount of cannabis seized from travellers heading from Canada into the U.S. has gone up by 75 per cent cent since legalization north of the border.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, border officers seized 2,214 kilograms of cannabis between Nov. 1, 2018, and Oct. 13, 2019. That is nearly double the 1,259 kilograms seized in the same period the year prior.

Canada legalized cannabis on Oct. 17, 2018, while the drug remains illegal federally in the U.S.

According to a CPB spokesperson, although the agency “recognizes an increase in marijuana seizures and incidents, seizures and incidents normally vary from year to year.”

