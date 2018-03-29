Dozens of ancient footprints, one of which is shown at the dig site on Calvert Island in B.C., have been confirmed as the earliest known of their kind in North America. (University of Victoria via The Canadian Press)

Ancient B.C. footprints confirmed as earliest known in North America

The prints, found on an island on the province’s central coast, are pegged at 13,000 years old

Dozens of ancient footprints discovered on a B.C. island have been confirmed as the earliest known of their kind in North America.

Researchers at the University of Victoria’s Hakai Institute say they’ve found a total of 29 fossilized footprints, buried deep below a beach on Calvert Island off the B.C. central coast.

They studied wood fibres embedded in the prints to confirm they were left there about 13,000 years ago.

READ MORE: Ancient fossil discovered off coast of Vancouver Island

The research, published in PLOS One journal on Wednesday, confirms earlier theories about the age of the prints and expands their number beyond the first set discovered in 2014.

Researchers say at least one child was among the early humans who left the footprints and they appear centred around a focal point, rather than marking a trail.

They believe there are more, but will leave them untouched in case scientists in the future with better technology are able to learn more from them.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for first time since she was shot by Taliban
Next story
DFO opens dialogue with MP

Just Posted

Islanders call for local animal welfare rules

Reports of animal abuse, neglect prompt 900-signature petition and all-islands meeting

Tlellagraph: A spring hike and daffodils for a cause

By Janet Rigg I don’t have any further information on the fibre-optic… Continue reading

On the Wing: Spring’s tardy arrival with swans

By Margo Hearne The robins are back in full force, 78 of… Continue reading

Halibut quota down 15 per cent in B.C. with more restrictions coming

Recreational fishers on the North Coast face challenges to avoid another early halibut closure

Skidegate Saints win second U13 girls challenge at Junior All-Native

Maybe their teachers took a Spring Break, but girls on the Skidegate… Continue reading

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Ancient B.C. footprints confirmed as earliest known in North America

The prints, found on an island on the province’s central coast, are pegged at 13,000 years old

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for first time since she was shot by Taliban

Nobel Peace Prize winner says she will continue fight for girls’ education

Case of slain Victoria sisters heading straight to Supreme Court

Direct indictment means father accused of filicide likely to face judge and jury

Pokemon Go class-action lawsuit in Alberta dropped

Woman had complained that players were crawling over her fence and into her yard

Most people in B.C. say landlords should be able to reject tenants with pets: poll

Survey finds 63 per cent of Canadians side with landlords’ right to refuse rent to pet owners

Education minister off to Europe to recruit French teachers

France, Netherlands, Belgium stops to sign exchange agreements

Most Read