Andrew Weaver, MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and Leader of the BC Green Party. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Andrew Weaver proposes bill to promote socially, environmentally friendly business

B.C. Green Party Leader said B.C. could be first province to offer new option

B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver says he plans to introduce legislation to give socially sustainable companies another option when incorporating.

Following a discussion with business owners in Vancouver on Wednesday, Weaver said he’ll table a bill that will allow businesses that meet certain social and environmental guidelines to incorporate and be known as as a “benefit company.”

Weaver said the government needs to do more to support businesses that carry a triple bottom line: people, profit and planet.

“Companies that pursue a triple bottom line are on the cutting edge of rethinking the role of business in the 21st century,” he said. “They know that acting in the best interests of people and the planet is the best way to build a thriving economy for the long-term.”

If passed, B.C. would become the first province in the country to offer this option. In the U.S., 33 states offer it already.

In B.C., companies can currently incorporate as a limited, unlimited liability or community contribution company.

Weaver is proposing that the province amend the Business Corporations Act to include the option for businesses, as long as they meet guidelines around transparency and public messaging that shares a focus on environmental and social sustainability.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Breaking: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Just Posted

Husby wins injunction against protestors at Collison Point / St’alaa Kun

Husby Forest Products has won a court injunction against a logging protest… Continue reading

All-islands group to study animal bylaws and shelter

In his early years as Haida Gwaii’s first veterinarian, Don Richardson got… Continue reading

Tlellagraph: Fudging the commandments of Beitush Road

By Janet Rigg Our society has many traditions that mark the passage… Continue reading

Masset boat ramp gets back in the groove

Boaters can once again use the public boat ramp in Masset Harbour… Continue reading

In memory: The Western Commander

She was a familiar face the length of B.C.’s coast for over 75-years afloat

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cities should compensate small businesses affected by construction: report

Organization estimates construction causes $100,000 in losses to a business each year

B.C. NDP names small business task force

Trio to tour province looking for economic growth input

Province issues funds to combat invasive plants

Victoria doles out nearly $8 million to 34 provincial municipalities, groups, regional districts

Breaking: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones were sentenced in Kelowna court Wednesday

Health Canada to require warning stickers on all opioid prescriptions

More than 1,400 people died of opioid-related overdoses in B.C. in 2017

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Investigators have floated idea of forcing Trump to testify under oath.

The special counsel leading the Russia investigation has floated idea of subpoena for President Donald Trump

Most Read