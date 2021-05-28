Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Brentwood Bay resident Lachlan Palmer takes his message protesting old-growth logging to Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford. (Rick Stiebe/News Staff)Brentwood Bay resident Lachlan Palmer takes his message protesting old-growth logging to Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford. (Rick Stiebe/News Staff)
Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

People of all ages and backgrounds took their protest to the premier’s doorstep.

Several hundred people gathered outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford Friday to decry the provincial government’s decision to allow the logging of old-growth trees at Fairy Creek. The group later marched along Goldstream Avenue to the West Shore RCMP detachment, with many people in vehicles along the way honking and waving in support.

Many seniors and children, some carrying signs, joined protesters from Trees for Tomorrow, a youth-led organization, and climate activists with Our Earth Our Future in listening to speakers and drumming dedicated to protecting old-growth forests.

Brentwood Bay resident Lachlan Palmer carried a cut from a tree at Bugaboo Creek that bore the message, “this tree should be living.”

Palmer, a pipe-fitter by trade, said he would have liked to have joined the protest in Port Renfrew today but his schedule wouldn’t allow that.

“The trees are worth more standing,” he said. “It’s a beautiful area, and it’s also very important to local First Nations. We’re not anti-industry or against logging. There are lots of trees on the Island that can be logged. We’re just asking that they protect the old-growth trees in an intact watershed, the last of its kind.”

ALSO READ: 6 more arrests Thursday at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

John Horgan

Previous story
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Just Posted

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

Safe Boating Week runs from May 22 to 28 with the May holiday weekend at the start of it. NorthCoast residents are reminded to use safe and responsible boating practices, Canadian Safe Boating Council Asia don May 19. Boats in Prince Rupert were coated in snow in April. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Boaters are reminded to be safe and responsible

Safe Boating Awareness Week and holiday weekend coincide

BC Ferries issued a reminder on May 17 that there will be no additional sailings over the Victoria Day weekend and that travel is limited to essential reasons only. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
No additional holiday weekend sailings

BC Ferries reminds travellers health orders are in place for essential travel only

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. A British Columbia First Nations group says it’s disappointed by the news that a second major investor is looking to sell its shares in the Kitimat Liquefied Natural Gas development.(Kitimat LNG illustration)
First Nations coalition criticizes Woodside decision to sell its stake in Kitimat LNG

First Nations Limited Partnership says decision to sell is a threat to its commercial interests

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Nisga’a woman plans to file lawsuit against Northern Health

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

St. Joseph’s Mission operated from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. Chiefs from across B.C. have been meeting at length after Indigenous communities were rocked by the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children. (Rebecca Dyok)
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

‘I’m glad that they were found. It’s an eye-opener for many people all over the world,’ says Pearl Petal a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission

Most Read