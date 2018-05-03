Truck hauls material across temporary bridge built across the Peace River for construction of the Site C dam, January 2017. /BC HYDRO

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

Elections B.C. has approved an application to try to stop the Site C dam construction project using the province’s recall and initiative law.

The petitioner is identified as Ion Delsol Moruso, a Cowichan Valley resident who was among those signing a letter to Premier John Horgan in February opposing the dam. The petition is to be issued in July, giving organizers 90 days to collect signatures of at least 10 per cent of registered voters in each of B.C.’s 87 electoral districts.

The law has only been used successfully once, to force the cancellation of the harmonized sales tax in 2010.

Horgan reluctantly approved the continued construction of Site C in December, two years into the project to build a third dam on the Peace River.

Previous story
Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts
Next story
More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

Just Posted

Husby wins injunction against protestors at Collison Point / St’alaa Kun

Husby Forest Products has won a court injunction against a logging protest… Continue reading

Post-secondary workshops designed to help Haida Gwaii students succeed

When Haida Gwaii students go off to pick up a trade, degree,… Continue reading

Letter: Sandspit speeder had no cause to complain about big rig

I am a 60-year-young professional truck driver. I have been driving big-rig… Continue reading

All-islands group to study animal bylaws and shelter

In his early years as Haida Gwaii’s first veterinarian, Don Richardson got… Continue reading

Tlellagraph: Fudging the commandments of Beitush Road

By Janet Rigg Our society has many traditions that mark the passage… Continue reading

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

U.S. states join call for end to newsprint tariff

American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier

‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

WATCH: Federal officials warn public to stop harassing elephant seal on Vancouver Island beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

B.C. nurses rally over inclusion in PTSD bill

Nurses want to be part of the post-traumatic stress disorder legislation, as with first responders

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

Most Read