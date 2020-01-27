BC Ferries’ Northern Expedition. (File photo)

Anticipated adverse weather leads to ferry rescheduling, Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii

Sailing for the Northern Expedition, Skidegate has been revised by BC Ferries

Tuesday’s scheduled 10 a.m. sailing for the Northern Expedition has been revised by BC Ferries.

The sailing from Skidegate to Prince Rupert will now depart at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and arrive by 3 p.m., due to anticipated adverse weather conditions and sea state in the Hecate Strait.

Environment Canada is predicting very windy weather for Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert on Tuesday, with winds coming from the southeast at 20 km/h in the morning on Haida Gwaii then increasing to 40 to 60 km/h in the afternoon for both areas.

The following revised schedule for the Northern Expedition is subject to weather.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
