Appeal decision for Calgary couple convicted of murder in diabetic son’s death

Witnesses at their trial testified the boy was so neglected that he weighed 37 pounds

A decision is expected today in the appeal of a Calgary couple found guilty of killing their diabetic teenage son.

Emil and Rodica Radita are challenging a first-degree murder conviction two years ago in the death of 15-year-old Alexandru.

Witnesses at their trial testified the boy was so neglected that he weighed 37 pounds when he died in 2013 of complications from untreated diabetes and starvation.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Karen Horner convicted the Raditas and sentenced them to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

They filed separate notices of appeal the following month.

Rodica Radita argued that the judge showed bias by crying during the trial.

“I am not guilty of murdering my son, and the judge finding that I am shows that she did not look at all of the evidence,” she said in a handwritten note when she filed her appeal.

When Horner handed down her verdict, she said the couple was in gross denial of Alexandru’s disease.

“Children in Canada rarely die from diabetes, but proper treatment requires due diligence,” the judge said.

READ MORE: Calgary woman convicted with husband in son’s murder files appeal

READ MORE: ‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk kids

Horner said it appeared that Alexandru had not received proper care for years, even though the Raditas were fully trained in how to look after him.

The Canadian Press