Appeal delay in sex case for Canadian aid worker Peter Dalglish in Nepal

Dalglish, 62, was convicted last June of sexually assaulting two Nepalese boys

A Canadian aid worker’s appeal of his sexual assault convictions in Nepal has been delayed.

A friend of Peter Dalglish says the prosecution requested the adjournment because they weren’t ready to proceed.

The hearing is likely now to take place in about 10 days.

Dalglish, 62, was convicted last June of sexually assaulting two Nepalese boys and jailed for nine years.

His defence argues the trial was a sham.

Originally from London, Ont., Dalglish was made a member of the Order of Canada in November 2016.

The Canadian Press

