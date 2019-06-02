The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of Apricot Power brand apricot seeds and apricot seed meal due to concerns about cyanide poisoning. One of the products is shown in a handout photo. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

Symptoms include headache, confusion, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, seizures and coma

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of Apricot Power brand apricot seeds and apricot seed meal due to concerns about cyanide poisoning.

The agency says the products, produced by the Markham, Ont.-based company Ecoideas Innovations Inc., contain the natural toxin amygdalin.

The agency says the compound has the potential to release cyanide when the bitter apricot seed kernels are ingested.

It says humans can “detoxify” small amounts of cyanide, but high amounts can be lethal.

No illnesses have been associated with the products, but officials say anyone who has the products in their home should throw them out or return them to the point of purchase.

Symptoms of acute cyanide poisoning include headache, dizziness, confusion, weakness, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, seizures and coma.

The Canadian Press

Apricot Power brand apricot seeds recalled over fears of cyanide poisoning

