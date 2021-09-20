A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, in Chambly, Que., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Canada’s first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 MPs to sit in the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A voter casts their ballot in the advance polls, in Chambly, Que., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Canada’s first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 MPs to sit in the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

VIDEO: Are you voting in today’s federal election?

There are 30 million eligible voters in Canada, 6.8 million of whom voted early

Canadians are heading to the polls in the country’s first-ever pandemic snap election to determine federal leadership through what health officials have dubbed the fourth wave of COVID-19 and beyond.

The race for Prime Minister includes: Liberal incumbent Justin Trudeau, Conservative Erin O’Toole, NDP Jagmeet Singh, Green Annamie Paul, Bloc Quebecois Yves-François Blanchet and PPC Maxime Bernier.

Elections Canada says almost 6.8 million people voted early, most of them at advanced polls over a week ago, and the rest through special ballots cast by mail or at Elections Canada offices.

That still leaves many of the 30 million eligible voters able to mark their ballots at their pre-determined polling station through Monday.

As of Sunday, 1,262,617 special ballot kits had been issued by Elections Canada, and of those 923,832 had been returned.

In Western Canada, polling stations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST in much of B.C., and 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. MST in Alberta and some of southern B.C.

Most riding winners will be known by the end of the evening, but Elections Canada is also warning it could take up to four days to finish counting all the special ballots, meaning some close races may not have official winners for several days.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Canada Election 2021

Previous story
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges

Just Posted

Seven North Coast members of the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue received outstanding service awards on Sept. 18. Volunteers from Prince Rupert, Lax Kw’alaams, Haida Gwaii and Kitimat were all honoured. (News Bulletin file photo)
North Coast members of RCMSAR receive awards of excellence

The administration building of the Hagwilget First Nation Government has been blockaded by band members since July 4. (Thom Barker photo.
Hagwilget council sues former council members, trustees and auditor

The health-care worker rural retention program, announced on Sept. 14, is for targeted communities and occupations designed to offer financial incentives and support for priority health-care workers. (File photo)
Health-care workers incentivized to live and work in Prince Rupert

BC Ferries announced the delayed sailing from Skidegate to Prince Rupert due to Adverse weather conditions in sailing areas on Sept. 17. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
UPDATED: North Coast ferry delayed between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert