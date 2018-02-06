Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

City has launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall last week involving their CAO

The City of Nanaimo has launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall last week.

The incident, which happened last Wednesday night, resulted in a woman’s arrest after threats were made against the mayor and a city councillor.

Mayor Bill McKay said he received a call from RCMP that night advising him of a death threat.

“The superintendent advised me that there had been an incident at city hall and that there’d been threats uttered against myself and councillor [Diane] Brennan,” said McKay.

“I won’t be the first politician that’s had death threats against them, however, you have to consider the source, you have to consider the risk to you.”

RCMP Island District is leading the police investigation and won’t disclose the name of the woman arrested because she hasn’t been charged.

McKay said he couldn’t confirm or deny that it was chief administrative officer Tracy Samra arrested, but she was not in her office on Monday. He is still unsure how last week’s incident would impact the city manager’s position.

“At this particular point it’s too early to tell,” McKay said. “Ms. Samra’s on leave right now. We’re hearing all kinds of rumours out there about what may happen in the coming weeks with respect to potential new employment for her; however, she’s not confirmed that with council that she’s going anywhere. She’s still employed by the City of Nanaimo.”

RELATED: Woman arrested in Nanaimo after allegations of threats

RELATED: City acknowledges RCMP investigation into incident at city hall

The mayor said there were city staff members at city hall who witnessed Wednesday’s incident, “and I am very concerned for them, because apparently it wasn’t very pretty.”

He said the process has already started as far as the city’s own investigation. The City of Nanaimo human resources department is working with legal counsel and an investigative firm.

“Based on Worksafe regulations, violence in the workplace regulations, we have to cover that off,” McKay said.

He provided other members of city council with all the information he had on Thursday morning, and then updated them later Thursday and again on Friday. McKay said he looks forward to getting the internal investigation completed “as fast as we possibly can.”


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Andrew Wilkinson won big in rural B.C. to clinch B.C. Liberal leadership
Next story
Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Just Posted

Construction costs rise to $10 million for Skidegate Co-op

Haida Gwaii Co-op hit a new sales record in 2017

Video shows air rescue over ship west of Haida Gwaii

Teamwork at its best: @RCAF_ARC aircraft from Comox rescued three injured people… Continue reading

Blocktreat to bring backwoods electronic sounds to Haida Gwaii

Brandon Hoffman, aka Blocktreat, got his name fronting a satirical treeplanting hip-hop… Continue reading

Andrew Wilkinson takes B.C. Liberal leadership

Dianne Watts’ first-choice lead didn’t grow enough for outsider to win

Haida Gwaii school board to decide future of Masset schools

School trustees launch formal public consultation on the future of Tahayghen Elementary

Video shows air rescue over ship west of Haida Gwaii

Teamwork at its best: @RCAF_ARC aircraft from Comox rescued three injured people… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

ICBC to cap pain and suffering payouts to stem car insurance losses

Limit on pain and suffering, increased care for major injuries

B.C. SPCA encouraging animal lovers to host a National Cupcake Day Party

Feb. 26 is National Cupcake Day, and there will be fundraisers on and around that day

Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

City has launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall last week involving their CAO

BCHL Today: John Grisdale stepping down and wild times in Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Andrew Wilkinson won big in rural B.C. to clinch B.C. Liberal leadership

Strong showing by Michael Lee helped defeat Dianne Watts

Most Read