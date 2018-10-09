Three West Kelowna men are facing charges related to a meth “super lab” that was discovered in Rock Creek. RCMP photo

Arrests made after meth ‘super lab’ discovered in B.C.

Charges have now been laid against three Okanagan men

Charges have now been laid against three West Kelowna individuals in connection to what RCMP are calling a meth “super lab” that was operating in the South Okanagan.

Following an RCMP investigation the meth lab, located near Rock Creek, was shut down in March 1, 2017. RCMP said Dylan Frederick Crossland-Schmode, Jordan William Herron-Paugh and Dustin Gordon Paugh are all charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, production of a controlled substance, possession for use in production of a controlled substance, careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Related: RCMP shut down suspected meth lab

“This lab was extremely large and complex. Stopping this lab from further production will have a positive impact on the environment,” said Sgt. Derek Westwick. “It will also have a positive impact in Western Canada by keeping these drugs off the streets.”

A search warrant was executed on the rural property where five long barrel firearms, two handguns, 20 kilograms of methamphetamine, between 20 to 30 kilograms of methamphetamine in various stages of production and 75 kilograms of ephedrine tablets — which could produce 56 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Related: Some southern B.C. properties ordered to stop using water after drug lab found

According to the RCMP, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has defined a clandestine lab as a Super Lab when it is capable of producing 5 kg of finished product within a 24 hr period. The sophistication and size of this particular lab meets and exceeds this standard.

RCMP said while they were at the scene investigators saw signs of the dumping of hazardous waste created during the production of illegal drugs. Emergency Management BC was contact to advise them of the potential health impacts and environmental damage. Investigators worked with the Ministry of Environment in order to allow access to the contaminated area, so water and soil samples could be obtained for analysis. A comprehensive list of chemicals located in the clandestine laboratory was provided to the Ministry of Environment to expedite their analysis of the contamination and extent of the environmental damage.

RCMP said the property is undergoing remediation and monitoring by the Ministry of Environment.

The three accused had a first appearance in court in Grand Forks on Aug. 14, 2018. They have been released pending trial.

Arrests made after meth 'super lab' discovered in B.C.

