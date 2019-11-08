Yahguudans: Erika Yahguujaanas Stocker and Raven Anne performing Haida songs and oral history at the 2019 Edge of the World Festival on Haida Gwaii. (Archie Stocker Sr. / Haida Gwaii Observer)

Arts and culture boost for Haida Gwaii

More than $45,000 heading to the islands through B.C. Community Gaming Grants

The provincial government announced new funding on Nov. 7 via B.C. Community Gaming Grants for a range of arts, culture and sports programs, with Haida Gwaii receiving more than $45,000 across three organizations.

The Haida Gwaii Museum Society ($25,000) in Skidegate, the Port Clements Historical Society ($11,500) and Queen Charlotte’s Edge of the World Music Festival Society ($10,000) were the recipients.

“These art, culture and sport programs provide opportunities for people to build community, foster artistic expression and engage in healthy activities,” Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said. “Our government is proud to support these organizations to deliver programs that support inclusion and benefit people of all ages and backgrounds in communities across B.C.”

READ MORE: Arts funding for Haida Gwaii societies

“The organizations benefiting from this funding all do important work bringing our communities together,” Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA, said. “I’m really pleased that we can offer them this support.”

“These programs bring people together, fostering community connections through art, cultural programming and athletic activities for all ages and abilities,” Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, added. “Our government is proud to support organizations contributing to vibrant, healthy communities across B.C.”

READ MORE: Brand new vessel for Massett Marine Rescue

