Luna Festival: Nocturnal Art and Wonder 2017 – Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Arts and Culture grants now available

CKCA and the Trust announce 2018-19 programs

Artists in all disciplines—as well as arts and culture organizations—are invited to apply for funding through the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance (CKCA), which delivers the Arts and Culture Program on behalf of Columbia Basin Trust.

The Trust has a longstanding partnership with CKCA for the delivery of arts and culture programming, as well as representing the interests of the arts and culture community in the region.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve seen firsthand the positive impact funding has on supporting arts and culture, in particular, the many emerging artists in this region who have thrived,” said Laura White, CKCA Chair. “The Trust’s expanded investment in arts and culture through the CKCA will have a significant impact on artists and organizations in the Basin.”

For 2018-19, CKCA is receiving $750,000 from the Trust to directly support arts and culture projects. Funding is available for individuals and groups through the following programs: community arts councils; minor capital arts projects; touring; arts and cultural mentoring / master classes; organizational development; major project arts; artists in education; and new art presenting and creation program for organizations. Applications are adjudicated once a year by local arts councils and the CKCA Steering Committee. Funding also supports the development of regional art and culture publication and the popular Columbia Basin Culture Tour, which will occur in August 2018.

“We know the celebration of arts and culture is important to Basin residents and contributes to our quality of life,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Manager, Grants, and Programs, Columbia Basin Trust. “CKCA programming offers valuable support and expertise in the arts and culture sector that enriches our communities and supports the successful development of artists.”

Heritage organizations that were previously supported through CKCA programming can now access new programs at the Trust. Built Heritage Grants and Heritage, Museum and Archive Grants support the preservation of built heritage assets and the varied work of heritage organizations. There is also a dedicated heritage planner from Heritage BC available to work with heritage organizations in the Basin. You can learn more about these programs at ourtrust.org/heritage.

Visit www.basinculture.com, for more information about programs and application procedures. Please note, applications will now be submitted online for most programs. Call CKCA at 250.505.5505 or 1.877.505.7355 for any additional questions.

CKCA applications must be received by March 2 or March 16, 2018, depending on the program.

Over the next three years, the Trust is expanding its support for arts, culture, and heritage with $11.6 million. Learn more at ourtrust.org/artscultureheritage.

Columbia Basin Trust supports efforts to deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the residents of the Columbia Basin. To learn more about Trust programs and initiatives, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

Previous story
Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington on Vancouver Island
Next story
Complaint against Prince George RCMP in death of Wet’suwet’en man

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii gets top spot in The World

It was already a nice Christmas present, but Keith Moore was really… Continue reading

McNeill fined again for illegal fishing

A local man with a long history of poaching has been convicted… Continue reading

Painting her way home

Janine Gibbons talks about all she learned illustrating Haida and Tlingit story books

Old Massett taps grassroots for community plan

Over coffee, kitchen tables, and community dinners, Old Massett is taking a… Continue reading

Subsea internet cable to link up Haida Gwaii

Cable to connect Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast with mainland network

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs B.C. petition

Local governments are on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

A new development surrounding plane that went missing around Revelstoke in November

The family of Ashley Bourgeault believe they have found a new clue

$130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic

Hot summer ticket: $130K could get you on a dive to the Titanic off Newfoundland

UK’s Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, engaged

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in Autumn 2018

Most Read