Attempted murder case closed without sentencing

Ronald Fowler, convicted in March of trying to kill his Two Mile neighbour, died Nov. 12

A 2017 Hazelton attempted murder case came to an unusual end this morning at the B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers.

In what was originally scheduled to be a sentencing, the case was abated (closed) because Ronald Fowler—who was convicted by a jury in March for trying to kill his Two Mile neighbour George Parent with a handgun—died in the interim.

Prosecutor Paul Backhouse read into the record a report from New Hazelton RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Vince, who was a witness at the trial, officially confirming Mr. Fowler is dead.

“On Nov. 12, 2019 at approximately 8:05 hours, Ron Fowler was found deceased on Hulki Drive in Fraser Lake,” the report stated.

It noted Fowler was struck by a tractor-trailer. A police investigation into how and why the collision occurred is ongoing.

Justice David Masuhara, appearing by telephone, expressed sympathy.

“That’s very unfortunate for Mr. Fowler and his family,” the judge said.

