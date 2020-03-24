Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)

Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

The organization said decision is due to lack of reliable data and concerns for healthcare system

Avalanche Canada said it will issue its final forecast for the season next week, which is roughly a month earlier than normal.

The agency said in a news release they rely heavily on data from a network of avalanche professionals across western Canada, such as heliskiing lodges and ski resorts, and most have closed due to COVID-19.

As a result, Avalanche Canada said their warning service is no longer receiving enough information to issue accurate forecasts. The last forecast will be March 28.

The organization also said the decision to end forecasting early is also prompted by concerns for the health care system during the pandemic.

“We do not want to provide a service that promotes recreating in mountainous terrain, where there is often significant hazard,” executive director Gilles Valade said.

Parks Canada is closing parking lots in national parks at midnight and is also urging people to stay home.

READ MORE: Parks Canada to close access to trails

READ MORE: Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

In addition to ending forecasts, Avalanche Canada said they will also shut down the Mountain Information Network. This online platform allows backcountry users to submit trip reports and observations from the field.

“We do not take these steps lightly,” Valade said.

“But we feel it is essential that we work together and do what we can to avoid putting any extra load on our health care system at this time.”

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, non-for profit organization whose aim is to minimize public avalanche risk in avalanche terrain.

They provide public avalanche forecasts for many of the mountainous regions of western Canada, free of charge. It was formed in 2004 and is based in Revelstoke, B.C.

 

Coronavirus

Trudeau: More 'stringent measures' will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

COVID-19: Northern Savings Credit Union offers deferrals for mortgages, other loans

Loan payment deferral program will run up to six months on case-by-case basis

No plans to shut off isolated B.C. communities from COVID-19, Adrian Dix says

MLA Adam Olsen says Gulf Islands want to follow Tofino, Ucluelet

COVID-19: Village of Masset residential recycle bins closed until further notice

March 22 service update encourages residents ‘to hold on to their recyclable materials’

Haida Gwaii campervan company switches gears in response to COVID-19

Gwaii Adventure Campers offering by-donation delivery service to residents

American traveller tests positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Terrace

The man was a guest at Northern Escape Heli Skiing; company urges public to take warning seriously

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here's what B.C.'s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

Tories will support aid to Canadians, not Liberal 'power grab': Scheer

MPs are supposed to debate and vote on legislation to deliver an $82-billion aid package

No immediate plans to use cell phone tracking in COVID-19 fight: Trudeau

Prime minister said that all options are on the table to keep Canadians safe during exceptional times

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

National coronavirus update, March 24: Parliament suspends emergency session

Coronavirus news from around Canada, updated at 10 a.m.

Trudeau: More 'stringent measures' will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

Construction company shuts down all job sites, says new B.C. guidelines are 'too little, too late'

‘The time has come for us to lay down our tools and stay at home,’ according to Algra Bros

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

