FILE - Released May 25, 2023, “Food Costing in BC 2022,” looks at the affordability of eating healthy for people in B.C. and according to the latest data – from May and June 2022 – the average monthly costs of a nutritious diet for a family of four in B.C. was $1,263 per month. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News/FILE)

FILE - Released May 25, 2023, “Food Costing in BC 2022,” looks at the affordability of eating healthy for people in B.C. and according to the latest data – from May and June 2022 – the average monthly costs of a nutritious diet for a family of four in B.C. was $1,263 per month. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News/FILE)

Average B.C. family pays $1,263 per month for a healthy diet: BCCDC report

Released for the first time since 2017, report shows high costs for families and individuals

New data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows that nutritious diets are unaffordable for many families and individuals living on low incomes.

Released Thursday (May 25), “Food Costing in BC 2022,” looks at the affordability of eating healthy for people in B.C. and according to the latest data – from May and June 2022 – the average monthly cost of a nutritious diet for a family of four in B.C. was $1,263 per month.

Across the five health regions, Island Health came in at the top at $1,366 per month, followed by Vancouver Coastal Health at $1,311, Northern Health at $1,300, Interior Health at $1,264 and Fraser Health the least expensive at $1,193.

The cost was also broken down by health service delivery areas, which ranged from $1,104 in the Northeast and $1,571 in the Northwest.

READ MORE: Cost of living in the north strains budgets

“Food insecurity is a significant public health issue,” said Dr. Geoff McKee, medical director of Population and Public Health at the BCCDC. “The price of food does not affect everyone equally and the root cause of household food insecurity are low incomes.”

The report shows that many people and households who live on low incomes, “especially on income or disability assistance, cannot afford a nutritious diet after paying rent.”

The BCCDC, as part of the Provincial Health Services Authority, works with the different health authorities and the Health Ministry to monitor the average cost. In B.C. food costing reports are typically done every two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first report since 2017.

Food costing, according to the BCCDC, uses a survey tool known as the national nutritious food basket to assess the cost of 61 food items at grocery stores in different parts of the province.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C., Alberta and Quebec join Ottawa in investigating ChatGPT
Next story
Dix promises new cancer centre in Kamloops

Just Posted

A sign on 9th Ave. West on May 24, notifies residents of a proposed zoning bylaw change to allow for a multi-unit housing development project. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Zoning bylaws amendments proposed for 40-unit residential complex in Prince Rupert

RCMP Const. Bryce Saunders and Const. Brody Hemrich stand in front of the brass memorial plaque in Service Park, which honours two Prince Rupert police officers slain in the line of duty. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Service Park – a living, breathing reminder of two slain Prince Rupeert police officers

Marvin Grant Quock is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMP's Wanted Wednesday for May 31. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert RCMP issue Wanted Wednesday: Marvin Grant Quock Jnr.

RCMP celebrates its 150 anniversary on May 23. Prince Rupert RCMP has many staff and vehicle assets which contribute to community policing. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
150th Anniversary – Assets of RCMP on the North Coast