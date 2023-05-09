Environment Canada says wildfire smoke from northern Alberta is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in parts of the northeastern region of British Columbia. Geese fly overhead as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire burns on a mountain in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke from northern Alberta is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in parts of the northeastern region of British Columbia. Geese fly overhead as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire burns on a mountain in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. air quality advisories in place for North Peace region, Fort Nelson

Favourable forecast may help Alberta firefighting effort, but heat expected to return

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke from northern Alberta is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in parts of northeastern British Columbia.

Special air quality advisories are in place for the North Peace region and Fort Nelson, B.C.

The weather service says wildfire smoke can be harmful and everyone should try and find a place where they can get clean, cool air.

More than 29,000 Albertans have been ordered to leave their homes in recent days due to dozens of wildfires.

Two out-of-control fires are also burning in northeastern British Columbia.

Evacuation orders or alerts remain in place for much of the areas surrounding the Red Creek and Boundary Lake fires, about 1,300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

Parts of Alberta are experiencing cooler temperatures and even light rain as the province remains under a state of emergency while dozens of wildfires continue raging.

The government is warning, however, that a return to hot and dry conditions is expected and that fires can reignite even after several days of light rain. There were roughly 90 active wildfires burning as of Monday evening, with 25 listed as out of control.

The provincial government has announced one-time payments worth $1,250 per adult and $500 per dependent child will be available as early as today for those forced to spend at least seven straight days away from home.

Premier Danielle Smith says military personnel will be deployed to prevent looting and maintain order in evacuated communities.

READ MORE: High temperatures in B.C. pose ‘threat of new wildfires,’ wildfire service warns

READ MORE: Alberta officials say cooler weather and showers help in battle against wildfires

air qualitybc wildfires

Previous story
PODCAST: This Net Zero Home includes Solar Power
Next story
Iran hangs 2 in rare blasphemy case as executions surge

Just Posted

Gaagwiis Jason Alsop president of the Haida Nation addresses the Legislative Assembly on May 9 to witness the passing of the Haida Nation Recognition Act and explaining it’s significance to the people. (Photo: Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
Haida Nation and Province take steps toward reconciliation with passing of new legislation

NDP MLAs from across the province show off their painted nails in support of 8-year-old Shemar Williams of Prince Rupert’s SD 52, who had his nail polish removed by his Grade 2 teacher, which his parents allege was inappropriate behaviour. (Photo: Supplied)
MLAs paint nails in support of Prince Rupert schoolboy allegedly bullied by teacher

A potential of $40 million in borrowing will be decided at the Prince Rupert City council meeting on May 8, after the fourth reading of the Five-year Financial Plan. First, second and third reading occurred four days prior on May 4. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
$205 M needed for 26 km of water and sewer lines in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert’s newest Canadian citizens, Haprinder Singh, his wife Sandeep Kaur, and son Abhinoor Gill, said they are proud to be able to celebrate their culture at events such as the Indo-Canadian dance evening at the Lester Centre on April 25.
New Canadian citizens dance to embrace life in Prince Rupert