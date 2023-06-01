A Metro Vancouver man and another from Alberta face several charges related to a weekend drug raid in Whitehorse. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Metro Vancouver man and another from Alberta face several charges related to a weekend drug raid in Whitehorse. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Alberta men face charges in Whitehorse drug raid

Mounties say more than $130,000 in cash was seized during the bust

Two men, one from Metro Vancouver and another from Alberta, are facing several charges following a weekend drug raid in Whitehorse.

A statement from Yukon RCMP says a search warrant was executed at a Whitehorse home on Saturday (May 27) and a 22-year-old Richmond man and 23-year-old Edmonton resident were arrested.

Charges against them include trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, and money laundering.

Mounties say more than $130,000 in cash was seized during the bust, along with cellphones, scales and nearly two-thirds of a kilogram of what they believe is packaged cocaine.

A pickup truck that investigators allege was used during the suspected trafficking was also seized.

The two men have appeared in Territorial Court in Whitehorse and have been released on bail under the condition they leave Yukon and only return for court dates, including the next one, set for July 12.

The Canadian Press

