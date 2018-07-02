B.C. artist killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas

West Kelowna artist Laurie Ryan has been identified as the Canadian woman who died in what has been described as an accidental gas explosion in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico last week.

The incident took place June 24 at Montecristo Estates Luxury Villas. A statement on her wesbite laurieryanart.com reads “It is with deep saddness that we let you know that Laurie Ryan has passed away. Please be advised that all art sales have been temporarily put on hold.”

Linda Lovisa, owner of New Moon Gallery in Westbank closed the gallery on June 30 in honour of the local artist.

“Laurie Ryan will be missed by all who knew her. Laurie was an artist who was loved by so many. Not only was she a talented artist she was inspiring, full of life, caring, funny, eager to learn, a great artist companion, always exploring and the list is long. She made a difference in so many peoples lives. We will all miss her and cherish her beautiful work.

One of Laurie Ryan favourite flowers in the meadow where we used to hike is the Chicory. She loved the sky blue colour.

Laurie loved to paint skies, whenever I see a great sky she will be in my thoughts,” wrote Lovisa in a Facebook post.

Terri Nunenmacher, who called Ryan a “sister“ released a heartfelt statement detailing her loss.

“It is with deep sadness to inform those that don’t know. Laurie Ryan died tragically in Cabo San Lucas on June 23. There was an explosion that is still under investigation and Laurie was its only victim.”

“Laurie is married with two sons. Her family was her pride and joy. Please remember them in your thoughts and prayers for comfort and peace. Laurie was also an amazing artist. Our Gulf Coast Wildlife Rehab t-shirt’s proudly display her drawings of many animals we care for. Her love of our coastal babies grew during their short time here in Mississippi. Laurie will be horribly missed by her family, friends, fellow artists locally and abroad. Her contributions to this art will never be forgotten. May you forever dance, sweet Laurie. I’m forever blessed having you as my friend, as my sister…I love you forever.”

One of her son’s, Kristoffer Ryan, posted on Facebook about the loss of his mother, “I wished I wouldn’t have to say this for many years to come, but goodbye mom. You were such a beautiful soul and had a positive impact on everyone you met. You’ll never know how much you truly meant to us and the world around you. Time for your next adventure. Rest in peace mom, I love you.”

Austin Jean of Global Affairs Canada said Canadian offcials are aware of reports a Canadian was killed by an explosion in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “Our thoughts are with family and friends ‎during this difficult time.”‎

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family and Canadian consular officials in Cabo San Lucas are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. Due to the provisions of Canada’s Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.‎‎”

In June the Canadian Governent issued a travel advisory for Canadian travellers and requesting to avoid all non-essential travel to the Northern states and Western states of Mexico.

